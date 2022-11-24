Record of Ragnarok Season II's New Video Reveals Song Artists, 15-Episode Length, January 26 Debut

The staff for Record of Ragnarok II , the second season of the anime of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga, debuted a new promotional video on Friday. The video announces the season's theme song artists (and previews the opening theme song), 15-episode length in two parts, and January 26 premiere on Netflix .





Singer Minami performs the opening theme song "Rude, Loose Dance," and Masatoshi Ono performs the ending theme song "Inori" (Prayer).

The first 10 episodes will premiere on Netflix on January 26, 2023, and the remaining five episodes will debut later in 2023.

The new cast includes:

Tomokazu Sugita as Jack the Ripper

Katsuyuki Konishi as Heracles

Subaru Kimura as Raiden Tameemon

Yūichi Nakamura as Buddha

Returning cast members include:

Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhilde

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Göll

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva

Masao Ookubo ( Onegai My Melody Yū & Ai , Gekijōban PriPara: Mi~nna de Kagayake! Kirarin Star Live ) is returning to direct the second season at Graphinica and Yumeta Company . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! , By the Grace of the Gods ) is again handling the series composition, along with Yuka Yamada ( Aikatsu! ). Masaki Satō is returning to design the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is returning to compose the music. Yasunori Ebina ( Naruto ) is again handling sound direction.

The first season debuted on Netflix exclusively worldwide in June 2021. Warner Bros. Japan describes the anime:

7 million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end… Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the “Conference of Mankind Survival”.

All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make and objection. “To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?” Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the “Ragnarok”, where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner. It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods.

Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation; “Are you chickening out?” That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger.

Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history. Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!

The Shūmatsu no Walküre manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition.

The Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden (The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General) spinoff launched in Comic Zenon in October 2019, and it ended in its seventh volume on December 20.

Ⓒアジチカ・梅村真也・フクイタクミ／コアミックス, 終末のワルキューレ Ⅱ製作委員会

Source: Comic Natalie