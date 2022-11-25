Masamune-kun's Revenge R Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Spring 2023 Premiere

Opening theme artist, more cast also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv 's Masamune-kun's Revenge ( Masamune-kun no Revenge ) manga revealed the first promotional video on Friday for Masamune-kun's Revenge R ( Masamune-kun no Revenge R ), the show's second season. The video reveals that the anime will premiere in spring 2023, and also reveals and previews Ayaka Ohashi 's opening theme song "Please, please!"

The website also revealed more cast members for the new season. The new cast members include Miku Itō as Muriel Besson and Yasuyuki Kase as Frank Besson.

The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?

The manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and ended in June 2018. An original anime disc ( OAD ) that Ichijinsha bundled with the manga's 10th volume also tells an "after story" for the manga. The volume shipped in July 2018.

The manga received a special chapter in August 2020 about Masamune and Aki set after the original manga's final chapter.

Takeoka and Tiv launched the Masamune-kun no Revenge after school (Masamune-kun's Revenge after school) spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Rex September 2018, and ended it in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the stories in one compiled book volume as the "volume 11" of the manga in April 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the volume in June 2020.