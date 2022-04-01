Masamune-kun's Revenge Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website for the television anime of Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv 's Masamune-kun's Revenge ( Masamune-kun no Revenge ) manga announced on Saturday that the anime will get a second season titled Masamune-kun's Revenge R ( Masamune-kun no Revenge R ). The website streamed a promotional video that reveals the anime's new logo:

The website also released a comic strip on Saturday confirming the second season (pictured above). The website had previously released an April Fool's comic strip on Friday jokingly announcing a "season 3" before even revealing a "season 2" (pictured below).

The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?

The manga launched the series in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and ended in June 2018. An original anime disc ( OAD ) that Ichijinsha bundled with the manga's 10th volume also tells an "after story" for the manga. The volume shipped in July 2018.

The manga got a special chapter in August 2020 about Masamune and Aki set after the original manga's final chapter.

Takeoka and Tiv launched the Masamune-kun no Revenge after school (Masamune-kun's Revenge after school) spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Rex September 2018, and ended it in January 2019. The manga tells similar "after stories" about the characters, including Masamune, Aki, and Yoshino, among others. Ichijinsha published the stories in one compiled book volume as the "volume 11" of the manga in April 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the volume in June 2020.