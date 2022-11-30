Farming Life in Another World Anime's 1st Video Reveals Cast, More Staff, January 6 Debut

The official website and Twitter account for the anime of Kinosuke Naito 's Farming Life in Another World ( Isekai Nonbiri Nōka ) light novel series debuted its first promotional video on Wednesday. The video announces the first cast members, more staff members, and January 6 premiere for the anime.

The anime stars:

Atsushi Abe as Hiraku Machio

as Hiraku Machio Shino Shimoji as Ru

Aya Suzaki as Tia

Lynn as Ria



The newly announced staff members include:

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 6 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST), and it will also run on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo .

One Peace Books began releasing Yasuyuki Tsurugi 's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:

After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!

Ryōichi Kuraya ( Tsugumomo ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Show By Rock!! ) is the series script supervisor, and Yoshiko Saitо̄ ( Assassins Pride ) is the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and Johannes Nilsson ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) are composing the music, with Pony Canyon producing.

Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo ( Banished From The Heroes' Party ) in October 2017, and will publish the 13th novel on August 30. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the ninth volume on April 8. The novel series has 2 million copies in circulation.

A four-panel comedy spinoff manga titled Isekai Nonbiri Nōka no Nichijō (The Everyday Farming Life in ano ther World) by Yuji launched in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine on July 8.

