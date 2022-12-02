Akio Ohtsuka, Takehito Koyasu Join Cast of Revenger Original TV Anime

Series debuts on January 5 with world premiere this weekend at Anime Frontier event

The official Twitter account for visual novel developer Nitroplus and distributor Shochiku 's Revenger original television anime revealed two more cast members for the series on Friday.

Akio Ohtsuka as Kanō Gerald



Takehito Koyasu as Jinkurō Isarizawa



The series will premiere on January 5. The anime will have an advance screening event in Japan on December 10, and the Anime Frontier event will screen the anime's world premiere this weekend. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Ribenjiya is credited with the original work. Shochiku , Ajia-do , and Nitroplus are credited with the show's planning. Masaya Fujimori ( Kemono Jihen , Izetta: The Last Witch , Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Nitroplus ' Gen Urobuchi ( Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero ) is the original storywriter, and is also in charge of series scripts. Urobuchi is also writing the scripts alongside Nitroplus ' Renji Ōki ( Azur Lane , Bubble ). Jiro Suzuki and Yuushi designed the characters, and Yuji Hosogoe is adapting those designs for animation. Hosogoe is also the chief animation director alongside Yuki Nishioka and Emiko Endo . Jun Futamata is composing the music.

Additionally, Hotaka Okamoto is the art director, Naomi Nakano is the color designer, Teppei Satō is the director of photography, and Akiko Fujita is the sound director. Maaya Sakamoto performs the show's ending theme song "un_mute."

The anime stars:

The "dark hero action" anime centers on Raizo Kurima, a man who was betrayed by someone he trusted, and now he has no place to return. He is now a hitman working for the organization Revenger, which takes revenge on behalf those who have no power. He works at the "Ribenjiya" store that acts as a general store on the outside, while hiding the Revenger organization beneath the surface. His coworkers include a physician with destructive impulses, a beautiful and androgynous young man who is both cruel and innocent, a gambler who loves money and alcohol, and an intelligent lacquer craftsman. The five men start to build a strange friendship through working together.

