Crunchyroll to Stream Revenger, Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World, By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Anime

Company streams all 3 titles worldwide except in Asia

Crunchyroll announced at the New York Comic Con event on Friday that it will stream visual novel developer Nitroplus and distributor Shochiku 's Revenger. original television anime series. The company also announced that it will stream the television anime of writer Nana Mikoshiba and illustrator Riko Korie 's The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ( Hyōken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu - Sekai Saikyō no Majutsushi de Aru Shōnen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ga Nyūgaku Suru ) light novel series and the second season of the anime of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series.

Crunchyroll will stream The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World and By the Grace of the Gods season 2 in January. The company will stream all three anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll is streaming a teaser video for Revenger. :

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?

Crunchyroll is streaming a teaser video for The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World :

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The Iceblade Sorcerer is hailed as the most powerful sorcerer in the world. The one who inherited this title, Ray White, struggles to deal with his own immense power. After fighting in the Far East War, his last accomplishment, he vanished from the battlefield along with a deeply scarred psyche. Three years have passed since then, and Ray has enrolled at the Arnold Academy of Magic, a school attended by elite sorcerers from around the world. Ray is the first "Ordinary" to attend this academy since it was founded, so he's greeted by looks of scorn and contempt from its noble-born students. And now, he and the priceless friends he has found there are about to become entangled in multiple schemes. So begins the story of the most powerful sorcerer's school life filled with both friendship and hardship.

The anime will premiere in Japan in January 2023. The main cast members include:

Junya Enoki as Ray White

as Ray White Iori Saeki as Amelia Rose

as Amelia Rose Nana Harumura as Elisa Griffith

Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , Ganbare! Odenkun ) is directing the anime at Cloud Hearts , supervising the series scripts, and directing the sound. Makoto Shimojima ( Kingdom ) is designing the characters. Ayumi Kojima ( Studio Recess ) is directing the art, and Natsumi Uchida is the compositing director of photography. Natsumi Tabuchi ( Aggretsuko , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is composing the music. Yokohama Animation Lab is supervising the animation production.

The series launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019.

Crunchyroll

By the Grace of the Gods

is also streaming a teaser video forseason 2:

The anime will premiere in Japan in January 2023. Crunchyroll describes the season:

Only 39 years into a life full of bad luck, Ryoma Takebayashi passes away in his sleep! Taking pity on him, three divine beings show compassion by reincarnating him as a young boy to a magical, new world. Now he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma decides to set out with his new friends on a journey to use his power to help others.

Yuka Yamada ( Slow Loop , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Asteroid in Love ) is now in charge of the series scripts, replacing Kazuyuki Fudeyasu . Yuiko Tatsumi joins the cast as Miyabi.

The first anime premiered in Japan in October 2020. Funimation co-produced the anime, and streamed the anime as it aired.

Roy began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014, before ending it and launching a new version of the story in 2015. The newer serialization is ongoing.

Crunchyroll also revealed on Friday that the limited edition Blu-ray Disc and DVD for the second part of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 will ship on October 11 and will feature a 120-page art book and special enamel pin.

Additionally, Crunchyroll Games announced that new Villains will be available to collect every week in October in its My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero game, starting with Shigaraki.

Source: Email correspondence