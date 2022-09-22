The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff

The television anime of artist Norihito Sasaki , writer Nana Mikoshiba , and character designer Riko Korie 's The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ( Hyо̄ken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu - Sekai Saikyо̄ no Majutsushi de Aru Shо̄nen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ni Nyūgaku Suru ) light novel series debuted a teaser promotional video and a teaser visual on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast and staff:

The main cast members are:

Junya Enoki as Ray White

as Ray White Iori Saeki as Amelia Rose

as Amelia Rose Nana Harumura as Elisa Griffith

Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , Ganbare! Odenkun ) is directing the anime at Cloud Hearts , supervising the series scripts, and directing the sound. Makoto Shimojima ( Kingdom ) is designing the characters.

Ayumi Kojima ( Studio Recess ) is directing the art, and Natsumi Uchida is the compositing director of photography. Natsumi Tabuchi ( Aggretsuko , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is composing the music. Yokohama Animation Lab is supervising the animation production.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The Arnold Academy of Magic is a school for the elite...and Ray White is just your ordinary guy. In fact, he doesn't seem particularly skilled with magic at all, and is a bit of a klutz. Which is why he has nothing to do with the rumor that one of the great magicians, the Iceblade Sorcerer, is a member of the incoming class...right?

The anime will premiere in January.

The series launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. The light novel series debuted in July 2020.

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website and app in June 2020. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on May 9.

Source: Comic Natalie