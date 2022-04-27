The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Novel Series Gets TV Anime in January 2023

Light novel series debuted in July 2020

Kodansha Lanove Bunko's editorial department blog revealed on Thursday that artist Norihito Sasaki , writer Nana Mikoshiba , and character designer Riko Korie 's The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ( Hyо̄ken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu - Sekai Saikyо̄ no Majutsushi de Aru Shо̄nen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ni Nyūgaku Suru ) light novel series and manga will get a television anime in January 2023. The wraparound jacket band on the light novel series' fifth volume, which launched in some bookstores on Thursday, also announces the anime:

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The Arnold Academy of Magic is a school for the elite...and Ray White is just your ordinary guy. In fact, he doesn't seem particularly skilled with magic at all, and is a bit of a klutz. Which is why he has nothing to do with the rumor that one of the great magicians, the Iceblade Sorcerer, is a member of the incoming class...right?

The series launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. The light novel series debuted in July 2020. The fifth volume launches on May 2, and in some bookstores on Thursday.

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website and app in June 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 7, and it will release the manga's eighth volume on May 9.