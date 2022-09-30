×
Nitroplus, Shochiku Reveal Original TV Anime Revenger

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Teaser video, teaser visual revealed for new project

Visual novel developer Nitroplus and distributor Shochiku revealed a new original television anime series on Friday titled Revenger.

The tagline for the anime, which is also narrated in the above video, is "I cut down people. In order to fight against a cruel fate."

The two companies will reveal the story, cast, staff, and other information about the anime at a later date.

Sources: Anime Hack, Revenger anime's website

