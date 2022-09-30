Nitroplus, Shochiku Reveal Original TV Anime Revenger

Teaser video, teaser visual revealed for new project

Visual novel developer Nitroplus and distributor Shochiku revealed a new original television anime series on Friday titled Revenger .

The tagline for the anime, which is also narrated in the above video, is "I cut down people. In order to fight against a cruel fate."

The two companies will reveal the story, cast, staff, and other information about the anime at a later date.

Sources: Anime Hack, Revenger anime's website