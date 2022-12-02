Naoko Yamada, Science Saru's Anime Film Reveals Kimi no Iro Title, Fall 2023 Debut, Teaser Trailer

Science SARU and director Naoko Yamada ( K-ON! , The Heike Story , A Silent Voice ) confirmed more details on Saturday for the new anime feature film they are working on, including the title, fall 2023 debut, story outline, more staff, and a teaser video. The film is titled Kimi no Iro (Your Color).

Yamada is directing the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) is penning the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) is composing the music.

The story centers on a Totsuko, a high school girl who can see the "colors" of the emotions in people's hearts. She attends a mission school in Nagasaki. In order to keep her friends and family from feeling dark feelings, she worries, reads situations, and even lies to smooth thing over. At an antique bookshop in the corner of town, she meets a beautiful woman with an incredibly beautiful color and a music-loving boy trying to put together a band. The story follows these three sensitive people who gather together to play in a band.

Yamada was a veteran director on several Kyoto Animation works, before leaving the studio and moving to Science SARU as a director in 2021. There she directed The Heike Story , her first work with the studio, which debuted in September 2021. She directed her second project with the studio, an original anime film titled Garden of Remembrance in 2022, and she presented the film's world premiere at the Scotland Loves Anime event in October.

At Kyoto Animation , she directed some of the studio's most iconic works, including K-ON! , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Tamako Market , and Tamako Love Story . She was also the series director on Sound! Euphonium .

Image ©2023「きみの色」製作委員会