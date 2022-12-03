Sony Music Labels: Singer-Songwriter Kiro Akiyama Does Not Face Prosecution

Sony Music Labels announced on Saturday that singer-songwriter Kiro Akiyama had already been released from custody after his November 23 arrest for allegedly battery. The company added that Akiyama's legal counsel reported, and it later confirmed, that Akiyama does not face prosecution in the near future.

Sony Music Labels said there were discrepancies between the initial report of the incident and Akiyama's later account, but it will work with him to "restore trust."

Shortly after the Saturday announcement, the 123rd My Hero Academia episode aired with Akiyama's "SKETCH" song still playing as the current ending theme.

Background

Kiro Akiyama

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Yūya Arai, the singer-songwriter better known as, for alleged battery against a female acquaintance on Wednesday, November 23 shortly after midnight. The 26-year-old suspect reportedly caused bodily injury on the woman in her 20s at his Shibuya apartment.

According to the police investigation, trouble developed between Arai and his acquaintance just before he allegedly pulled the acquaintance's hair and other acts. The police said at the time that the suspect admitted to the charge.

Under the name Kiro Akiyama , Arai performed the opening theme song "Identity" for the second season of The Promised Neverland anime and the ending theme song "SKETCH" for the current sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime.