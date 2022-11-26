Singer-Songwriter Kiro Akiyama Arrested for Alleged Battery

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Yūya Arai, the singer-songwriter better known as Kiro Akiyama , for alleged battery against a female acquaintance on Wednesday, November 23 shortly after midnight. The 26-year-old suspect reportedly caused bodily injury on the woman in her 20s at his Shibuya apartment.

According to the police investigation, trouble developed between Arai and his acquaintance just before he allegedly pulled the acquaintance's hair and other acts. The police are continuing their investigation, and say that the suspect admitted to the charge.

Under the name Kiro Akiyama , Arai performed the opening theme song "Identity" for the second season of The Promised Neverland anime and the ending theme song "SKETCH" for the current sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime.

Sources: Asahi, TBS, Kyodo News (Reuters, 47 News) via Yaraon!