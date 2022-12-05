Moriarty the Patriot Novels Get Manga Adaptation

Manga's 2nd part to launch after novels' manga adaptation ends

The January issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine announced on Friday that Hikaru Miyoshi will draw a manga adaptation of Yōsuke Saita's Moriarty the Patriot novels. The manga, titled Yūkoku no Moriarty : The Remains , will launch in the magazine's April 2023 issue on March 3.

The manga will adapt episodes from the novels as well as character side stories. The second part of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's main Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga will launch after the novels' manga adaptation ends.

Saita has so far written three novels for the Moriarty the Patriot franchise. The novels shipped in November 2018, November 2019, and October 2020.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi's Moriarty the Patriot manga ended its first part with the "Valley of Fellows" arc, named after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel The Valley of Fear , in the same January issue of Jump SQ. on Friday.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on August 4. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020, and the second half premiered in April 2021. The show had a total of 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .