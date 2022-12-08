Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Anime Unveils More Cast, All 20 Stories

New visual for "The Strange Hikizuri Siblings" story also unveiled

The official website for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre , a new anime based on horror manga artist Junji Ito 's various stories, unveiled more cast, a new visual, and a complete list of all the Ito stories that will be included in the anime on Friday. The visual below highlights the previously announced "The Strange Hikizuri Siblings" story.

Shoko Nakagawa and Mie Sonozaki join the cast as Mayumi Santo and Mitsu Uchida, respectively, for the newly announced story "Whispering Woman" ("Mimikosuri Suru Onna"). Tomoko Kaneda voices the cat Coron in the newly announced story "Soichi's Beloved Pet" ("Sōichi no Aigan Dōbutsu").

Netflix revealed the complete list of 20 Ito stories that the anime will adapt, which are as follows (some of these titles differ from the official titles in the English publication of Ito's manga):

"The Strange Hikizuri Siblings"

"The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel"

"Ice Cream Bus"

"Hanging Balloon"

"Four x Four Walls"

"The Sandman's Lair"

"Intruder"

"Long Hair in the Attic"

"Mold"

"Library Vision"

"Tomb Town"

"Layers of Terror"

"The Thing that Drifted Ashore"

"Tomie: Photo"

"Unendurable Labyrinth"

"The Bully"

"Alley"

"Headless Statue"

"Whispering Woman"

"Soichi's Beloved Pet"

The anime will debut worldwide on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

The previously revealed cast includes:

Shinobu Tagashira , the director of the previous Junji Ito "Collection" television anime, is returning as director and character designer. Kaoru Sawada similarly returns from Junji Ito "Collection" as scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music, and Hozumi Gōda is the sound director. Studio DEEN is animating the series. MADKID performs the anime's opening theme song "Paranoid."

The anime will include 20 stories from Ito's body of work that will be animated "for the first time." The anime will include stories from Tomie , Sōichi , and The Hanging Balloons volumes, among other volumes.

Ito previously revealed that his Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū ( Junji Ito Masterworks Collection) manga collection had a new anime project in the works. The manga collection features some of Ito's more famous works and has 11 total volumes, published between 2011-2013.