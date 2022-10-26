Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, Staff, January 2023 Netflix Debut

The official website for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre , a new anime based on horror manga artist Junji Ito 's various stories, began streaming a new video for the anime on Thursday. The video features the anime's opening title sequence, as well as a short clip, and reveals the anime's staff and January 19, 2023 debut on Netflix worldwide. The title sequence reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Paranoid" by MADKID .

Shinobu Tagashira , the director of the previous Junji Ito "Collection" television anime, is returning as director and character designer. Kaoru Sawada similarly returns from Junji Ito "Collection" as scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music, and Hozumi Gōda is the sound director. Studio DEEN is animating the series.

The previously revealed cast includes:

The anime will include 20 stories from Ito's body of work that will be animated "for the first time." The anime will include stories from Tomie , Sōichi , and The Hanging Balloons volumes, among other volumes.

Ito previously revealed that his Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū ( Junji Ito Masterworks Collection) manga collection had a new anime project in the works. The manga collection features some of Ito's more famous works and has 11 total volumes, published between 2011-2013.