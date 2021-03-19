Junji Ito Kesssaku-shū Horror Manga Collection Gets New Anime Project

The wraparound jacket band on Junji Ito 's Genkai Chitai (Disturbing Zone) manga volume is revealing on Monday that the author's Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū ( Junji Ito Masterworks Collection) manga collection has a new anime project in the works.

The manga collection features some of Ito's more famous works and has 11 total volumes, published between 2011-2013.

Junji Ito "Collection" , a previous television anime of manga by Ito, also adapted stories from the Itō Junji Kessaku-shū collection, as well as the Fragments of Horror book. The anime premiered in January 2018 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime included an adaptation of Ito's Tomie story on its second and third DVD sets.

Ito's Uzumaki and Tomie manga have inspired live-action adaptations, and his GYO manga inspired an original video anime project. Viz Media has published these three manga titles, as well as Ito's Fragments of Horror , Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection , Smashed: Junji Ito Story Collection , and Shiver : Junji Ito Selected Stories in English.

ComicsOne has published his Flesh Colored Horror manga, Dark Horse Comics has published his Museum of Terror manga, and Kodansha Comics has published his Junji Ito's Cat Diary: Yon & Mu manga.

Ito's Uzumaki manga is inspiring a mini-series television anime by Production I.G , which Adult Swim will release in the United States before Japan.

Source: Genkai Chitai compiled volume via Kinokuniya Shinjuku, Shosen Grande, Konno Shoten