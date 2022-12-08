Yasuo Ohtagaki's Gundam Thunderbolt Manga Goes on 2-Month Hiatus

The first 2023 issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine announced on Friday that Yasuo Ohtagaki 's Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga is going on a two-month hiatus, and it will return in the magazine's sixth issue on February 24.

Ohtagaki had put the manga on hiatus in September 2018 due to tenosynovitis (inflammation surrounding the tendons), and resumed the manga in December 2018. In a message accompanying the manga's resumption, Ohtagaki noted due to the worsening symptoms, he has been unable to draw small details using his dominant left hand, and it may be difficult to maintain the quality level of the manga. He added he would change his drawing style so as not to worsen the condition of his left hand.

The manga is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The manga's 20th compiled book volume shipped on September 30, and its limited edition included a 10th anniversary collection of art. Also as part of the 10th anniversary, the manga has an exhibit at Gundam Base Tokyo from September 30 through October 31.

Ohtagaki revealed at an opening event for the 10th anniversary exhibition for his manga in October that he plans to continue the manga for another five to six years.

Ohtagaki had revealed in manga's 19th volume in February that the manga had entered its "final stage."

The manga's story is set in the same One Year War in UC 0079 as the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime series. It begins with the battles between two ace pilots of the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation at the "Thunderbolt Sector," a shoal zone with numerous wrecks of space colonies and warships.

Ohtagaki ( Moonlight Mile ) launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in March 2012. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.