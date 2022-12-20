Process of Elimination Mystery Game Launches in West on April 11

NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will release Nippon Ichi Software 's Process of Elimination ( Tantei Bokumetsu ) mystery game in the West for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 11. The company also began streaming a story trailer for the game.

NIS America describes the game:

The Quartering Duke, an infamous serial killer with over a hundred victims, has thrown the country into chaos with his heinous acts. To bring an end to his killing spree, the “Detective Alliance,” composed of the world's top detectives, has gathered to uncover and subdue him. However, in a series of unforeseen events, an aspiring yet unremarkable detective named Wato Hojo stumbles into their operations. He joins the Detective Alliance on the mysterious island of Morgue to investigate the Quartering Duke, only to make the gruesome discovery that their target lurks among them! Can these detectives prove their innocence and unveil the identity of the Quartering Duke before the case runs cold?

NIS America 's release will have a deluxe edition that will include a soundtrack, an art book, a keychain, and a collector's box.

The game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Switch on May 27.

Source: Press release