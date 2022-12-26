Studio Pierrot Founder Yūji Nunokawa Passes Away

Studio Pierrot announced on Monday that its founder, animator and anime director Yūji Nunokawa , passed away on December 25. He was 75. His close family will hold a service, followed by a memorial service by the studio.

Nunokawa was born in Sakata city in Yamagata prefecture. After graduating from the Nihon Design School in 1967, he worked as an animator and a technical director on many works at Mushi Production , Studio Jack , and Tatsunoko Production . He served as episode director on such anime series as The Funny Judo Champion , Casshan , and Time Bokan .

Nunokawa founded Studio Pierrot in 1979, and he served as its chair and chief adviser just before his passing. Early on, the studio worked on series such as Magical Angel Creamy Mami , Magical Fairy Persia , Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs , Osomatsu-kun , and Kimagure Orange Road . Eventually, the studio became notable for its adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump manga, including Yū Yū Hakusho , Bleach , Naruto , Beelzebub , and Black Clover , among others.

Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs gave its Commissioner for Cultural Affairs award to him in 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie