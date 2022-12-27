Alice in Borderland, Zom 100's Haro Aso Launches New Manga

Aso draws storyboards for Sex-chan manga; Mano Sakamoto draws art; Tatsunari Iota writes

Manga creator Haro Aso announced on Sunday that he, Mano Sakamoto, and Tatsunari Iota have launched a new manga titled Sex-chan on the Comic Cmoa manga website. Aso draws the storyboards for the manga, while Sakamoto draws the art. Iota is credited for the original work. The manga is under DMM 's Gigatoon Studio web manga label.

The manga is an omnibus story about the sexual lives of women. The manga's first story focuses on Fumie, a woman who lives an active and uninhibited sex life, but whose number of partners has diminished with time. She has started using dating apps to find partners.

Aso began serializing the Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday S (formerly Shōnen Sunday Chō ) magazine in 2010. The series transferred to Weekly Shonen Sunday as it entered its final story arc in March 2015. The manga ended in March 2016, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes. The manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes shipped with original video anime ( OVA ) episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the OVAs.

The first season of the live-action series adaptation of the manga debuted on Netflix in December 2021. The second season debuted on Netflix worldwide on December 22.

Shirō Yoshida and Aso recently ended their Noyu Girl (Natural Hot Spring Girl) manga on August 5.

Aso and Kotaro Takata 's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ( Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto ) manga is inspiring a live-action film that will debut on Netflix in 2023.