Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Theatrical Anime's Video Reveals Summer 2023 Debut

Kyoto Animation announced on Tuesday that the planned theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc of its Sound! Euphonium anime will open in Japan in summer 2023. The anime is titled Tokubetsuhen Hibike! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest .

Kyoto Animation previously teased that the "Ensemble Concert" arc would get a "medium-length" anime (longer than a short, shorter than a feature). The anime will have both theatrical screenings and a Blu-ray Disc release.

Tatsuya Ishihara is returning to direct the anime at Kyoto Animation .

Kyoto Animation 's adaptation of Kumiko's third year in high school will air in 2024.

Original light novel author Ayano Takeda published the story of Kumiko's third year in high school in two novel volumes. The first volume shipped in April 2019 and the second volume shipped in June 2019.

Note: The next paragraph contains spoilers for the novels.

In the novels, the band once again focuses on getting gold at Nationals. Kumiko is the new band president, with her ex-boyfriend Shuuichi Tsukamaoto as vice president, and Reina Kousaka as the drum major. As with the previous year, new first years enter the band with their own quirks, chief among them being Maya Kuroe, a euphonium player from Seira Girls School. Maya is a formidable presence in the school competition circuit, and Sapphire's former school.

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Ponycan USA released the series on home video. The anime inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016.

The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll again steamed the series as it aired and Ponycan USA released the series on home video. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

Kyoto Animation then announced two new anime films for the franchise in 2017. The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Eleven Arts screened the film in United States theaters with English subtitles and an English dub in November 2018. Shout! Factory released the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2019.

The second new film, Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day ( Hibike! Euphonium: Chikai no Finale ), opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student. Eleven Arts screened the film in the U.S. in July 2019, and released the film on home video in June 2020.