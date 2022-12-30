Domestic Girlfriend's Kei Sasuga Launches New Manga on February 21

New manga centers on young man living in share house with 5 beautiful women

The January issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine announced on Tuesday that Kei Sasuga will launch a new manga with a temporary title Issho ni Kurashite Iidesuka? (Is It OK if We Live Together?) in the magazine's next issue on February 21.

The manga's story is about a young man living in a share house together with five beautiful women with special circumstances.

Sasuga recently launched the Couple Gaihi Desu!! (It's a Secret Between Couples!!) manga in Grand Jump magazine in October.

Sasuga launched the Domestic Girlfriend manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2014, and ended it in June 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 28th and final compiled book volume in August 2020.

Crunchyroll posted chapters of the Domestic Girlfriend manga in English as they debuted in Japan. Kodansha Comics also released the manga digitally, and debuted the 28th volume in English in February 2021. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for streaming and home video release, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also began streaming the anime after the first four episodes had aired. HIDIVE produced an English dub for the anime.