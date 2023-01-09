Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun Manga to Start 'The Final' Arc

Arc starts in early April

Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun

The 15th issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that'smanga will start "The Final" arc in the magazine's 16th issue, which will ship in early April.

Rising Sun revolves around Tsubasa as he aims to participate in the Olympics as a representative from Japan. Takahashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in December 2013. The manga then moved to Captain Tsubasa magazine, Grand Jump 's spinoff magazine that focuses on the franchise when it launched in April 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 17th volume in August 2022.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired four television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.