Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch Jiangshi X Manga in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
Norihiko Kurazono launched Chinese battle fantasy manga on Monday
Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing Norihiko Kurazono's Jiangshi X (Kyonshī X) manga in English on Sunday. They will publish the second chapter on January 29.
MANGA Plus describes the story:
A silent darkness threatens a thousand years of peace... Who can stand up to great evil...and Jiangshi?! Young warriors, become the light that defeats despair! Welcome to this new Chinese battle fantasy series!
Kurazono launched the manga in Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus website on Monday. The manga debuted as a one-shot in December 2021.