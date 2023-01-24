A Place Further Than the Universe Anime Gets Stage Play in May

©YORIMOI PARTNERS

Sora Yorimo Tōi Basho

The official Twitter account for the) television anime revealed on Tuesday that the anime is inspiring a stage play adaptation that will run at the Shibuya Cultural Center Owada from May 17 to 21.

The main cast members for the play include Marina Horiuchi as Mari Tamaki, Haruna Ishii as Shirase Kobuchizawa, Miyu Kishi as Hinata Miyake, and Saki Kitazawa as Yuzuki Shiraishi. Hana Taguchi plays Mari's childhood friend Megumi Takahashi, while Reina Seiji plays Mari's sister Rin Tamaki.

Hideo Tsuchida is directing the stage play, and is also co-writing the script with Tomoharu Suzuki.

The 13-episode anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Anime Limited is producing an English dub for the anime.

The anime's story centers on high school girls going to the South Pole, "a place further than the universe." They struggle and grow together as they cope with extreme conditions.

The project reunited the staff from No Game, No Life : Atsuko Ishizuka ( Goodbye, Don Glees! ) directed the series, and Jukki Hanada was in charge of series composition and writing the script. Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( Hunter × Hunter 2011, Trigun ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Kenji Nakamoto produced, and Madhouse animated the series. Yoshiaki Fujisawa composed the music.