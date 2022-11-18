Exclusive: A Place Further Than the Universe Anime Gets English Dub

Anime Limited announced on Friday at its Anime NYC panel that Studio Nano is producing an English dub for the A Place Further Than the Universe ( Sora Yorimo Tōi Basho ) television anime. The English dub will have its world premiere at the Anime NYC event on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in Panel Room 4. The company unveiled the dub cast, which includes:

The main cast includes:

Xanthe Huynh as Mari

Erica Mendez as Shirase

Kayli Mills as Hinata

AmaLee ( Amanda Lee ) as Yuzuki

Additional cast members include:

Michelle Pennington is producing the dub at Studio Nano .

Anime Limited will release a collector's edition Blu-ray Disc for the series.

The 13-episode anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The anime's story centers on high school girls going to the South Pole, "a place further than the universe." They struggle and grow together as they cope with extreme conditions.

The project reunites the staff from No Game, No Life : Atsuko Ishizuka ( Goodbye, Don Glees! ) directed the series, and Jukki Hanada was in charge of series composition and writing the script. Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( Hunter × Hunter 2011, Trigun ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Kenji Nakamoto produced, and Madhouse animated the series. Yoshiaki Fujisawa composed the music. saya performs an insert song titled "Uchū wo Miagete" (Look Up at the Universe), and she also performs the opening theme song "The Girls Are Alright!" Voice actresses Inori Minase , Kana Hanazawa , Yuka Iguchi , and Saori Hayami perform the ending theme song "Koko kara, Koko kara" (From Here, From Here) as their characters.

Source: Press release