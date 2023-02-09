Level-5 Reveals Professor Layton and The New World of Steam Switch Game

Newest entry in Professor Layton mystery series

Level-5 announced Professor Layton and The New World of Steam ( Layton Kyōju to Jōki no Shinsekai ), a new entry in its Professor Layton puzzle game series, on Wednesday. The game will debut on Switch, but Level-5 did not reveal a release date for the game.

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Journey was the previous entry in the series. The game launched in Japan for Nintendo 3DS and worldwide for iOS and Android devices in July 2017. The game then launched for Nintendo 3DS in the West in October 2017. The game launched for the Switch in August 2018, and that version headed West in November 2019. The original game inspired the Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File television anime, which premiered in April 2018, and ended in March 2019.