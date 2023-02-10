Sazae-san, Danganronpa Voice Actress Takako Sasuga Passes Away

© 長谷川町子美術館

and the staff of theanime announced on Friday that voice actresspassed away on February 5. She was 87.

Sasuga was born in February 1936 in Tokyo. She voiced the role of Tarao Fuguta in the Sazae-san anime for 53 years, starting with its initial broadcast in 1969. She voiced the role through the episode that will air on February 26. The anime's staff are currently looking into choosing a successor for the role.

Her other major roles include Moromi in the Danganronpa game franchise as well as its anime adaptations. She also voiced Hajime in Tensai Bakabon , Akubi in Hakushon Daimaō , Hata-bou in Osomatsu-kun , Mise in Tobira o Akete , Twink in Princess Knight , and Cardan in Kaminari Boy Pikkaribee .

The announcement of Sasuga's passing included comments of condolences from several of the anime's other cast members and staff.



