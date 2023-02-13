Vinland Saga Anime Season 2 Streams Original 'Episode 6.5' Short

Video shows scene not in original manga

The official Twitter account for the second season of the television anime of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga began streaming a short video titled "Episode 6.5 - Drowning in the Shadow" for the anime. The video depicts a scene not shown in the manga where Thorfinn, shown initially as he appears as a member of Askeladd's raiders, cuts down some men in the middle of a raid. When he enters a nearby house, he is shown as an adult, seeing a family cowering within the house.

Makoto Yukimura , the manga's original author, also offered a comment regarding the episode.

Episode 6.5 "Drowning in the Shadow"

Original Story: Makoto Yukimura's comment is here✨

The anime's second season premiered on January 9 on, and. The anime is streaming in Japan onand other services.is also streaming the anime worldwide except in China, andis streaming the season worldwide except in Asia.is also streaming the season with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French dubs, and is also streaming an English

The first season's staff is returning for the second season at animation studio MAPPA instead of Wit Studio . Shūhei Yabuta ( Inuyashiki Last Hero director, Attack on Titan 3D director) is returning to direct the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Ajin: Demi-Human ) is again supervising and writing the series scripts. Takahiko Abiru (2011 Hunter × Hunter animation director) is returning to design the characters. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai ) is again composing the music.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2019.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019. The series has over 7 million copies in circulation.