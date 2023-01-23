Crunchyroll Reveals Vinland Saga 2nd Season Anime's English Dub Cast, Premiere

©幸村誠・講談社／ヴィンランド・サガ SEASON ２ 製作委員会

revealed that it is streaming the Englishfor the second season of the television anime of'smanga on Monday.

The dub cast includes:

Mike Haimoto will return to play Thorfinn, and Josh Grelle will again voice Canute in the second season. The two are reprising their roles from Sentai Filmworks ' English dub .

Additional voices include Ashe Thurman , Jennifer Alyx , Josh Martin , Jeff Plunk , Mac McGee , Tom Laflin , Gerardo Davila , Ivan Jasso , Marcus Stimac , and Jennifer AuBuchon .

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub with assistant Jill Harris . Jeremy Woods , Olivia Harris , and Sawyer Pfledderer are the ADR engineers. Jarrod Greene is supervising the script written by James Cheek . Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime's second season premiered on January 9 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Gifu Broadcasting . The anime is streaming in Japan on Netflix and other services. Netflix is also streaming the anime worldwide except in China, and Crunchyroll is streaming the season worldwide except in Asia. Crunchyroll is also streaming the season with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French dubs.

The first season's staff will return for the second season at animation studio MAPPA instead of Wit Studio . Shūhei Yabuta ( Inuyashiki Last Hero director, Attack on Titan 3D director) is returning to direct the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Ajin: Demi-Human ) is again supervising and writing the series scripts. Takahiko Abiru (2011 Hunter × Hunter animation director) is returning to design the characters. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai ) is again composing the music.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2019. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime both in Japan and overseas. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for home video release. HIDIVE and Netflix began streaming the series in July. The two services each streamed two separate English dubs.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019. The series has over 7 million copies in circulation. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)