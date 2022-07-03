Vinland Saga Anime's 1st Season Streams on Netflix, HIDIVE on July 7

Netflix and HIDIVE both announced in late June that they will add the first season of the television anime of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga on July 7. The anime will appear on HIDIVE with Sentai Filmworks ' English dub .

Netflix Japan debuted a separate English dub for the anime last year. Netflix 's announcement did not reveal whether the worldwide availability of the anime on the service will include this dub .

The first season premiered in July 2019. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime both in Japan and overseas.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for home video release, and released it with an English dub in August 2021. The company describes the story:

Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad. With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war.

The anime's second season will premiere in January 2023.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on May 23. The series has over 7 million copies in circulation. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.