Vinland Saga Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Promo Video, Cast, January 2023 Premiere, Production by MAPPA

The staff for the second season of the television anime of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga revealed on Wednesday a promotional video, visual, cast, January 2023 premiere, and the season's new production studio MAPPA .

The staff also revealed a production video featuring interviews with staff and cast members:

The newly announced cast includes:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar

Mayumi Sako as Arnheid

Fuminori Komatsu as Snake

Yuu Hayashi as Olmar

Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil

Returning cast members include:

Yūto Uemura as Thorfinn

Kensho Ono as Canute

Akio Ohtsuka as Thorkell

The first season's staff will return for the second season at animation studio MAPPA instead of Wit Studio . Shūhei Yabuta ( Inuyashiki Last Hero director, Attack on Titan 3D director) is returning to direct the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Ajin: Demi-Human ) will again supervise the series scripts and write them. Takahiko Abiru ( Hunter × Hunter animation director) is returning to design the characters. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai ) is again composing the music.

The anime's first season will re-broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11 , starting on July 11.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2019. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime both in Japan and overseas.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for home video release, and it describes the story:

Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad. With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on May 23. The series has over 7 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release