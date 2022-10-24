Twin Engine revealed on Monday that the second season of the television anime of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga will premiere on January 9 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Gifu Broadcasting . The anime will also air on AT-X .

Twin Engine also began streaming a new trailer for the show that reveals and previews Anonymouz's opening theme song "River."

The anime will stream in Japan on Netflix and other services, and outside of Japan on Netflix and Crunchyroll , among other services.

Returning cast members include:

New cast members include:

The first season's staff will return for the second season at animation studio MAPPA instead of Wit Studio . Shūhei Yabuta ( Inuyashiki Last Hero director, Attack on Titan 3D director) is returning to direct the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Ajin: Demi-Human ) is again supervising and writing the series scripts. Takahiko Abiru (2011 Hunter × Hunter animation director) is returning to design the characters. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai ) is again composing the music.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2019. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime both in Japan and overseas. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for home video release. HIDIVE and Netflix began streaming the series in July.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019. The series has over 7 million copies in circulation.

Update: The anime's official website reports that the new season will stream on Netflix worldwide except in China. Crunchyroll will stream the season in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Alto Adige France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Monaco, and Andorra.

Update: The anime's official website updated again, and now lists Netflix and Crunchyroll as streaming the season worldwide except in China.

Source: Press release