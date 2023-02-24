The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy TV Anime Reveals Main Cast

The official Twitter account for the television anime based on Yū Shimizu and Asagi Tōsaka 's The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy ( Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai ) light novels announced on Saturday the main cast:

©Yu Shimizu, Asagi Tohsaka／KADOKAWA／Excalibur Academy Project

The main cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

The anime will get an exhibit at this year's AnimeJapan event on March 25-26. The account teased new information during the event.

Passione is producing the anime.

Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity. Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?

is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Kadokawa published the first volume of Shimizu's novel series with Tōsaka's illustrations in May 2019, and the novels are ongoing.

Asuka Keigen launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2019, and the series is ongoing.

Shimizu launched the Bladedance of Elementalers ( Seirei Tsukai no Blade Dance ) light novel series in 2010, and ended the series with its 20th volume in March 2019. Artist Issei Hyōju ( MM! ) drew the manga adaptation in Media Factory 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine from 2012 to January 2017. The light novel series inspired a television anime in 2014.

