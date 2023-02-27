Nico Nicholson's My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku Manga Ends

Manga's 4th volume ships in May

Inishie Otaku no Koiwazurai

The April issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on Saturday. The manga's fourth and final volume will ship this May.

Kodansha USA Publishing has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Otaku culture has finally become mainstream, and Megumi can't quite get used to it. Divorced, with a teen daughter, Megumi thinks fondly back to her days as an anime and manga otaku —in 1995. That year, she transferred to a new school and decided to start fresh by hiding her otaku interests. She found herself taken under the wing of a basketball ace named Masamune, who's got a kind heart and looks just like one of her favorite characters. But, though Megumi catches a whiff of destiny in the air, she's crushed to learn that Masamune detests otaku …

Nicholson launched the manga in Kiss in June 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third volume in October 2022.