Ultra Jump Gets 1st Reprint in 11 Years Due to New The JoJoLands Manga

The official website for'smagazine announced on Monday thatwill issue a reprint of the magazine's March issue, which will begin rolling out in bookstores on March 15. The issue features the debut chapter of's, the ninth part of hismanga series.

This is the magazine's fourth reprint in its history, and the first one since the magazine's October 2012 issue 11 years ago, which contained cover art featuring JoJolion , the eighth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure . The other magazine issues that had a reprint are the April 2010 and June 2011 issues.

Araki's JoJolion ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 8 ) manga debuted in Ultra Jump in May 2011, and ended in August 2021. The manga's 27th and final volume shipped in September 2021.

Araki debuted the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. The manga transferred to Ultra Jump in 2005.