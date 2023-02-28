Voice Actor Mitsuo Senda Passes Away

Image via 81 Produce

Talent agencyannounced on Tuesday that voice actorpassed away on February 25 of ischemic heart failure. He was 82.

Senda was born in Tokyo in March 1940.

Some of Senda's notable roles include Yoneo Yamada in Ojamanga Yamada-kun , Jeff in Giant Gorg , Elder Squirrel in Gon , Dave McCartney in Golgo 13 , Smiley in Sherlock Hound , Gorou Kanzaki in Zetman , the Great Toad Sage in Naruto Shippūden , Cai Ze (Sai Taku) in Kingdom , and Grandpa Niko in The Adventures of Tyrano Boy among others.

Senda also voiced dub roles for Western films such as King Richard in Robin Hood , and provided voiceover for many television programs.



