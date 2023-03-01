Netflix Streams Bakugan Legends Anime

© SPIN MASTER LTD.

Bakugan Legends

Bakugan

began streaming, the fifth season of the newanime that started with, on Wednesday. The service is streaming 13 22-minute episodes with an English

Netflix describes the story:

The Awesome Brawlers realize that the connection between Earth and Vestroia is on the verge of disappearing, bringing a new threat to the surface!

Bakugan Battle Planet

Canadian toy and media company Spin Master announced a relaunch of thein collaboration withand Corus Entertainment'ssubsidiary in October 2018. The relaunch includes a toy line, theanime, and "additional short form content" available online.

The first Bakugan Battle Planet season premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. The anime then premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2019. The first season has 100 11-minute episodes.

The second season, Bakugan: Armored Alliance , premiered on Teletoon in February 2020. The show then premiered on Cartoon Network in March 2020, and later premiered in Japan online in April 2020. The second season has 104 11-minute episodes. Netflix added the series in March 2021.

Bakugan: Geogan Rising is the third season of the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and it premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in January 2021. The show has 52 11-minute episodes. The anime premiered in Japan in April 2021. Netflix added the series that same month. Netflix began streaming the second part of the series in September 2021.

The fourth season in the series, Bakugan: Evolutions , premiered in April 2022 in Japan and in February 2022 in Canada. The anime had 26 22-minute episodes.

The Bakugan franchise is based on Spin Master and Sega Toys ' combination of metal cards and marble-like magnetic toys that automatically transform into figures during gameplay. The franchise has been a bestseller in North America.

Source: Netflix via WTK