Bakugan: Evolutions Anime Reveals New Cast, Theme Songs, April 1 Japanese Premiere

Series premiered in Canada on February 6

Corus Entertainment's Nelvana , Spin Master, and TMS Entertainment announced on Friday that the Bakugan: Evolutions anime will premiere in Japan on April 1. The companies also revealed new cast members and theme songs.

The newly announced cast includes:

Rei Mochizuki as Athena Monde

Taku Yashiro as Blitz Fox, Athena's partner Bakugan

Rie Takahashi and Shunsuke Takeuchi will perform the opening theme song "PLANET HERO" as their characters Dan and Dragonoid, respectively. Serena Kōzuki is returning from Bakugan: Geogan Rising to perform the ending theme song "BAKU! WAKU! Evolutions."

The anime began airing in Canada on Teletoon and streaming on STackTV and Amazon Prime on February 6.

The anime will have 26 episodes. Each episode will be 22 minutes long. The anime will serve as the fourth season of the franchise that started with Bakugan Battle Planet .

The companies describe the anime:

In Bakugan: Evolutions , fan-favourite Bakugan heroes – including Drago, Trox, Pegatrix, Hydorous, Howlkor and Pharol – return stronger, faster and better than ever! Strange occurrences begin to happen in the new action-packed season; elemental energy from Vestroia is seeping into Earth, creating strange phenomena and causing Bakugan to rage out with excess energy! It's not all bad though, as our heroes realize the Vestroian elemental energy is also causing elemental evolutions among our Bakugan! Along with these new evolutions comes a new breed of elemental brawlers, propelling the Awesome Brawlers to adapt and in effect, take Bakugan brawling to a whole new level, unlocking even more awesome powers and evolutions! Once again, the fate of two worlds, Earth and Vestroia, rests in the hands of the Awesome Brawlers and their Bakugan partners.

The Bakugan franchise is based on Spin Master and Sega Toys ' combination of metal cards and marble-like magnetic toys that automatically transform into figures during gameplay. The franchise has been a bestseller in North America.

Canadian toy and media company Spin Master announced a relaunch of the franchise in collaboration with TMS Entertainment and Corus Entertainment's Nelvana subsidiary in October 2018. The relaunch includes a toy line, the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and "additional short form content" available online.

The first Bakugan Battle Planet season premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. The anime then premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2019. The first season has 100 11-minute episodes.

The second season, Bakugan: Armored Alliance , premiered on Teletoon in February 2020. The show then premiered on Cartoon Network in March 2020, and later premiered in Japan online in April 2020. The second season has 104 11-minute episodes. Netflix added the series on March 15.

Bakugan: Geogan Rising is the third season of the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and it premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in January. The show has 52 11-minute episodes. The anime premiered in Japan in April 2021. Netflix added the series that same month. Netflix began streaming the second part of the series on September 15.