Original TV Anime Kawagoe Boys Sing Helmed by Brothers Conflict's Jun Matsumoto

A website launched on Wednesday to announce the original television anime Kawagoe Boys Sing . The website revealed the anime's teaser visual, main cast, staff, and opening theme song artist.

© NBC ユニバーサル・エンターテイメントジャパン

The coming-of-age school comedy anime is about the Kawagoe School Boys Choir Club and their instructor, a former orchestra conductor named Haruo Hibiki. The club members' personalities clash, but Haruo helps them grow together through singing, as they aim for the nationals of the Boys Choir contest.

The anime's cast includes:

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Haruo Hibiki

Shotaro Uzawa as Tenshi Dei (a.k.a Danbocchi)

Reiō Tsuchida as Hiroshi Yazawa (a.k.a. Ei-chan)

Yūki Obara as Shuji Shiratori (a.k.a. Tori-chan)

Nao Nakanishi as Kaito Kobashi (a.k.a. IT)

Makoto Kaneko as Shizuo Barato (a.k.a. Otome)

Subaru Kimura as Jin Adachi

Yoji Ikuta as Kō Hyūga

Yuri Ise as Shin Hyūga

Shouta Hayama as Tomo Hakase (a.k.a. Hakase)

Kazumasa Fukagawa as Curtis Suzuki (a.k.a. Magic)

Jun Matsumoto ( Brothers Conflict ) is directing the anime at evg in collaboration with Telecom Animation Film . The "Kawagoe School Literary Club" is credited with overseeing the series scripts. Ebimo ( High Card ) drafted the oriiginal character designs, and Haru Watanabe (Animation director, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yuki Kanesaka ( Dr. Stone ), Shin Rizumu, and Junko Yokoyama are composing the music. Hiromi Kikuta ( Haikyu!! ) directing the sound at dugout. Artist Kaco performs the anime's opening theme song.

The anime's cast will appear at a March 26 stage event at AnimeJapan 2023, and the event will also feature a live performance of the music from the anime. The convention's NBC Universal Entertainment booth will hand out a limited number of cards introducing the project (printed in the style of the color sample books used in the print industry) on March 25 and 26.

Sources: Kawagoe Boys Sing anime's website, Comic Natalie