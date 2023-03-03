HIDIVE Screens Tsurune the Movie: The First Shot Anime in the U.S. on April 9, 10

© 綾野ことこ・京都アニメーション/ツルネ製作委員会

Tsurune The Movie: The First Shot

announced on Thursday that its screenings of the film is now scheduled for April 9 and 10 in a limited time special engagement. The full list of theaters the film will screen at is available on

The film is a compilation film of Tsurune: Kazemai Kōkō Kyūdō-bu , the first season of Kyoto Animation 's Tsurune anime. The film opened in Japan in August 2022. Takuya Yamamura returned to direct the film at Kyoto Animation . Yamamura also wrote the script, with supervision by the television anime's scriptwriter Michiko Yokote . Miku Kadowaki returned as character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (new Fruits Basket anime, Your Lie in April ) replaced Harumi Fuuki as the composer.

The first television anime premiered in Japan on the NHK -General channel in October 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed the series on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE (with an English dub ) as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on home video in January 2020. The release included an original video anime, an unaired 14th episode.

Tsurune: The Linking Shot ( Tsurune: Tsunagari no Issha ), the second season of the Tsurune television anime, premiered on January 4 and is ongoing. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Source: HIDIVE