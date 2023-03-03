News
HIDIVE Screens Tsurune the Movie: The First Shot Anime in the U.S. on April 9, 10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
HIDIVE announced on Thursday that its screenings of the Tsurune The Movie: The First Shot (Gekijōban Tsurune: Hajimari no Issha) film is now scheduled for April 9 and 10 in a limited time special engagement. The full list of theaters the film will screen at is available on HIDIVE.
The film is a compilation film of Tsurune: Kazemai Kōkō Kyūdō-bu, the first season of Kyoto Animation's Tsurune anime. The film opened in Japan in August 2022. Takuya Yamamura returned to direct the film at Kyoto Animation. Yamamura also wrote the script, with supervision by the television anime's scriptwriter Michiko Yokote. Miku Kadowaki returned as character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (new Fruits Basket anime, Your Lie in April) replaced Harumi Fuuki as the composer.
The first television anime premiered in Japan on the NHK-General channel in October 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed the series on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE (with an English dub) as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on home video in January 2020. The release included an original video anime, an unaired 14th episode.
Tsurune: The Linking Shot (Tsurune: Tsunagari no Issha), the second season of the Tsurune television anime, premiered on January 4 and is ongoing. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
Source: HIDIVE