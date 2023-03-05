Otakon to Not Require Masks, Proof of Vaccination at 2023 Event

Event slated for July 28-30 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The official website forannounced its COVID-19 policy for this year's event on Friday. The policy says that masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory for attendees of the event in alignment with "local and federal guidance."

The convention staff still recommends that attendees wear masks indoors, practice proper hand-washing hygiene, and get vaccinated and boosted if they are able.

Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The convention will host manga artist Kyoko Aiba at this year's event.

Last year's event took place on July 29-31, 2022.

