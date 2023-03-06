Distribution Solutions to Distribute Sentai Filmworks/Section 23's Home Video Releases

Alliance Entertainment Corporation subsidiary begins handling distribution on April 3

© Sentai Filmworks

Sentai Filmworks

announced on Monday that Distribution Solutions (DS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliance Entertainment Corporation, will begin handling distribution of Blu-ray Disc and home entertainment products fromand Section 23 on April 3.

DS will handle sales order processing, distribution, operational, and back-office services for Sentai 's products. The company will begin soliciting Sentai 's new releases starting from June, at which point the pricing will shift to DS' pricing schedule

Sentai Filmworks is a global supplier of anime and official merchandise. The company's brands include the HIDIVE streaming service, SentaiFilmworks.com, Anime Network cable video-on-demand, and Sentai Studios . Sentai Filmworks has licensed numerous anime, including Made in Abyss , Akame ga KILL! , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , and Parasyte -the maxim- .

AMC Networks acquired Sentai Holdings, LLC, which includes Sentai Filmworks and the HIDIVE streaming service, in January 2022. The acquisition includes all of the member interests from Cool Japan Fund, Inc., a public-private Japanese investment fund.

Sentai Filmworks and Japan's Mainichi Broadcasting System ( MBS ) entered a new partnership and distribution agreement on March 2. The deal provides exclusive rights for HIDIVE to stream part of MBS ' future programming in all global markets outside of Asia.

Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment, is an aggregator and downstream distributor of independent film labels in North America.

Source: Email correspondence