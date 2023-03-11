×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Chika Anzai, Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki Win 17th Annual Seiyū Awards

posted on by Egan Loo
Shūichi Ikeda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, Jujutsu Kaisen, more honored

The organizers of the 17th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:

Best Lead Actor Award

Award for best leading performances from an actor during the year
01-2
Chika Anzai

02-1
Takuya Eguchi

03-1
Atsumi Tanezaki

Best Supporting Actor Award

Award for best supporting performances from an actor during the year
04-1
Shūichi Ikeda

05-1
Ryotaro Okiayu

03-1
Atsumi Tanezaki

Best New Actor Award

Award for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years
07-1
Shūichirō Umeda

08-1
Hina Suguta

09-1
Anna Nagase

10-1
Minami Hinata

11-1
Shion Wakayama

Singing Award

Award for singing by voice actors under own name or in a role
12-2
Nijigasaki High School Idol Club

Personality Award

Award for a voice actor who has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.
No winners

Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award

13-1
Shihori Kanjiya

14-1
Toshiyuki Morikawa

Game Award

No winners

Synergy Award

Award for works that best show the talent of voice actors

A22944-822957900.1590722023
Jujutsu Kaisen

Kei Tomiyama Award

Award for the voice actor who has been active in every field including acting

Junichi Suwabe
Agency: Haikyō
Roles: The Prince of Tennis (Keigo Atobe), Kuroko's Basketball (Daiki Aomine), Yuri!!! on Ice (Victor Nikiforov)


Kazue Takahashi Award

Award for the voice actress who has been active in every field including acting

Maria Kawamura
Agency: Freelance
Roles: Heavy Metal L-Gaim (Gaw Ha Leccee; Lillis Faw), Slayers - The Motion Picture (Naga the Serpent), Hana no Utame Gothicmade (Berin)


Kids/Family Award

Award selected by children

Ikue Ōtani (left in post above)
Agency: Mausu Promotion
Roles: Pokémon series (Pikachu)

Rica Matsumoto (right in post above)
Agency: Matsurica
Roles: Pokémon series (Satoshi/Ash)


Influencer Award

20-1
Natsuki Hanae

MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū) Award

02-1
Takuya Eguchi

Merit Award

Award for the voice actors who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years

Chikako Akimoto (left in post above)
Agency: Ritrovo
Roles: Ippatsu Kanta-kun (Ichiro)

Yūsaku Yara (right in post above)
Agency: Aoni Production
Roles: Chibi Maruko-chan (Hiroshi Sakura), Dr. Slump (Senbei Norimaki)


Special Award

A23544-1106815575.1596399478
Let's Make a Mug Too

The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held on March 11. This year's ceremony is the first in-person ceremony in three years. In addition, the categories of "Best Lead Voice Actor," "Best Supporting Voice Actor," and "New Voice Actor" are no longer be separated by gender this year. The awards committee stated regarding the change, "Voice acting is a job that transcends gender, as female voice actors sometimes voice male characters and vice-versa." The committee added that it discussed the topic for a few years and decided to make the three awards gender-free out of respect for diversity.

Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives