Kore Yamazaki's Ancient Magus' Bride, Ghost and Witch Manga Both Go on Hiatus

Ancient Magus' Bride ended College arc with manga's 19th volume on Friday

© Kore Yamazaki, Mag Garden

The official Twitter account for'sandmanga revealed on Friday that both manga will go on hiatus.

The Ancient Magus Bride is going on hiatus with the finale of the manga's "Gakuin" (College) arc. The arc ended with the manga's 19th volume, which shipped on Friday. The arc launched in May 2018. Yamazaki stated that the next arc of the manga will be the "Kemono" (Beasts) arc, and asked fans to wait until the new arc starts.

Yamazaki launched Ghost and Witch on the Manga Doa app in September 2021. The manga's first volume shipped on Friday.

Yamazaki launched the The Ancient Magus Bride manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2013, but the magazine ceased publication in September 2014. The manga then moved to the publisher's Monthly Comic Garden magazine, where it is ongoing. The manga has more than 10 million copies in circulation.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. Seven Seas is also releasing several spinoff manga and supplement books in the series.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub for the series. The manga also inspired a prequel original video anime ( OVA ) series titled The Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting a Star in 2017. Funimation released all 24 episodes of the television series with the OVA on home video in 2019.

The most recent anime in the franchise is the three-episode The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD (original anime disc) project. The project was bundled with the limited editions of the 16th, 17th, and 18th volumes of the manga. The 16th volume shipped in September 2021, the 17th volume shipped in March 2022, and the 18th volume shipped in September 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the OAD project worldwide outside of Asia.

The anime's second season will premiere in Japan on April 6.