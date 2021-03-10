The Ancient Magus' Bride's Kore Yamazaki Launches New Manga in September

Series tentatively titled Ghost and Witch

The promotional video for The Ancient Magus' Bride manga's new anime project announced on Wednesday that Kore Yamazaki 's new manga series will launch on September 10 under the tentative title of Ghost and Witch . Yamazaki will reveal more details on where and how she will serialize the manga at a later date.

The tagline on the image is a line of dialogue that reads "You are nothing more than an object. Now follow your orders like a dog and get to work."

Yamazaki launched The Ancient Magus' Bride manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2013 but the magazine ceased publication in September 2014. The manga then moved to the publisher's Monthly Comic Garden magazine. Mag Garden published the 14th compiled book volume in September 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment shipped the manga's 13th volume in October 2020. The company released two supplement books for the manga in 2017.

The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Golden Yarn (Kinshi-hen) and The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Silver Yarn (Ginshi-hen) also shipped in Japan in 2017. Both books contain short stories written by Yamazaki herself, as well as other authors such as Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha ) and Yoshinobu Akita ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ). Seven Seas Entertainment released The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Golden Yarn in December 2018, and it released The Ancient Magus' Bride : The Silver Yarn in March 2019.