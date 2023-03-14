Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! Anime's New TV Ad Reveals Ending Theme

The official website for Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! , the second anime season based on Kumanano and 029 's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels, began streaming a new commercial on Tuesday, which reveals and previews Maki Kawase 's ending theme song "Zutto." Kawase voices Yuna in the anime and performed the first season's ending theme.

©くまなの・主婦と生活社／くまクマ熊ベアーぱーんち！製作委員会

AT-X

The anime will premiere on the, andchannels on April 3. The season will premiere first onat 10:00 p.m.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is returning to direct the anime at EMT Squared . Hisashi Ishii is again the series director. Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily ) is again in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) is again designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shigeo Komori is also returning to compose the music.

Azumi Waki performs the opening theme song "Kimi to no Mirai." Waki voices Fina in the anime, and performed the first season's opening theme.

The first season premiered in October 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO game to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

Kumanano began serializing the ongoing story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began publishing the story in print with art by 029 in May 2015. Sergei launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website in 2014.

