Funimation Announces Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Anime's English Dub, Cast

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it is premiering an English dub of the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear television anime on Wednesday. The company announced the English dub cast, which includes:

Jad Saxton is directing the English dub with assistant ADR Director Tyson Rinehart . Rickey Watkins is the lead ADR engineer. Kristen McGuire is writing and supervising the English script. Olivia Harris is in charge of ADR prep, and Gino Palencia is the mix engineer.

The television anime of Kumanano and 029 's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels premiered on October 7, and the first season's 12th and final episode aired on December 23. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is getting a second season.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO game to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) directed the anime at EMT Squared . Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) designed the characters.

Azumi Waki performed the opening theme song "Itsuka no Kioku." Maki Kawase performed the ending theme song "Ano ne." as her character Yuna,

Kumanano began serializing the ongoing story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began publishing the story in print with art by 029 in May 2015, and the company published the 16th volume on September 25.

Sergei launched the manga on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website in 2014, and the company published the manga's fifth volume on September 25.

Source: Funimation