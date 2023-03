Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Anime's 2nd Season Premieres on April 3

©くまなの・主婦と生活社/くまクマ熊ベアーぱーんち!製作委員会

AT-X

The staff for, the second anime season based onand'slight novels, announced on Wednesday that it will premiere on the, andchannels on April 3. The season will premiere first onat 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT).

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is returning to direct the anime at EMT Squared . Hisashi Ishii is again the series director. Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily ) is again in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) is again designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shigeo Komori is also returning to compose the music.

The first season premiered in October 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.

Source: Press release