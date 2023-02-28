News
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Anime's 2nd Season Premieres on April 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The staff for Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!, the second anime season based on Kumanano and 029's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels, announced on Wednesday that it will premiere on the AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 channels on April 3. The season will premiere first on AT-X at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT).
Yuu Nobuta (High School Fleet, A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd) is returning to direct the anime at EMT Squared. Hisashi Ishii is again the series director. Takashi Aoshima (Himouto! Umaruchan, Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily) is again in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nakano (A Destructive God Sits Next to Me) is again designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shigeo Komori is also returning to compose the music.
The first season premiered in October 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.
Source: Press release