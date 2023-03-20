Bosanimal Anime's Video Reveals Mone Kamishiraishi as Sakura

Video also reveals, previews CHAI's theme song for April 3 anime

The official website for the television anime of Sanrio 's Bosanimal character line unveiled a new promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals more cast and reveals the anime's theme song artist.

Mone Kamishiraishi will voice the protagonist Sakura (seen below).

© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. ぼさにまる製作委員会

CHAI will perform the anime's theme song, which can partially be heard in the video above. The announcement did not reveal the title of the theme song.

Previously announced cast members include Atsumi Tanezaki as Ran and Hikolohee as Cathy.

© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. ぼさにまる製作委員会

The anime will premiere on's "Nonstop" programming block on April 3.

The character line's name is a play on the Japanese word "bosa bosa," which means both dishevelled hair, and to while away the time. The characters are animals who live the way they are. The anime will focus on the everyday life of bunny Sakura, the cat Cathy, and the hamster Ran. Sanrio debuted the character line in 2021.

Isamu Ueno ( PRECARIOUS WOMAN EXECUTIVE MISS BLACK GENERAL , I'm From Japan , Mrs. Warabi ) is directing the anime at maroyaka and soket , in collaboration with ODDJOB Inc. Hiromu Kumamoto , Aya Satsuki , and Chihiro Amano are penning the scripts.

